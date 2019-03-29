Testifier on Biar, Wol case doesn’t understand charges-Defense lawyer

The complainant in the case against the political activist Peter Biar and businessman, Kerbino Wol testified before the high court earlier today.

Colonel Angelo Severio gave his statement to the court and responded to questions from the prosecution, the defense lawyers and the court.

His testimony came after the two investigators testified before the court yesterday.

Detained in July last year, Peter Biar has been critical of the government, especially during the peace process.

He once called on the leaders to hand over leadership to young South Sudanese on Kenyan television NTV – where he was a regular panelist.

On the other hand, Businessman Kerbino Wol – who is said to be a captain in the national security service – has been at blue house since April 2018.

They are among the seven accused who are being tried in court for charges of violating some sections of the penal code and national security act, after an alleged attempted prison break in October last year.

The sections focus on terror, sabotage, banditry and crimes against the state.

Ajak Mayol, the lead defense lawyer, said the complainant does not understand what he was saying in court…

“If it is a crime against the state, a prosecutor is sufficient to make that statement, but it is up to,” Lawyer Ajak said.

Defense Lawyer Ajak said the testifier has neither accepted nor denied any fact he said

“So, it will be up to the court to see the merit of this complainant and whatever he said,” Mr Ajak said.

The case will be heard again on Monday next week.