“Drunk” soldier briefly holds Nzara bishop

The Bishop of Nzara Diocese in Western Equatoria State says he was briefly detained by SPLA-IO soldiers at their barracks in Li-Rangu on Monday.

He was among travelers who traveled the newly rehabilitated Yambio-Li-Runga-Nzara road.

Residents say the main road connecting Yambio and Nzara is now inaccessible due to potholes caused by heavy rains.

According to Reverend Richard Aquila, he was detained 22 kilometers North of Yambio town at the outpost of the SPLA-IO.

“One of the soldiers pulled us over and asked the driver why he didn’t stop immediately. He threatened to shoot the tires. He was speaking to the driver not me, but I was detained,” he told Eye Radio.

He said there are several checkpoints along the road.

These illegal checkpoints are reportedly manned by SPLA-IO soldiers.

The SPLA-IO spokesperson for Western Equatoria sector confirmed the incident involving the bishop.

Maj. Costa Joseph says the individual soldier acted under the influence of alcohol.

“It was just a misunderstanding. It took less than 15 minutes before he was released; that soldier was drunk,” he stated.

He added that the road is safe for public use, urging travelers not to fear using the Yambio-Li-Rangu to Nzara road.