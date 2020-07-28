28th July 2020
17 die in Bor attack

17 die in Bor attack

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Jonglei State | Credit | Wikipedia

At least 17 people, including women and children have been killed in another cattle-related attack in Bor County, Jonglei State, according to state Secretary General.

The assault took place at Makol-cuei, Baidit Payam, on Monday evening.

Among those killed are nine women, three children and five males.

“Several houses were set on fire, and up to now a search for bodies is continuing,” Mabior Atem said, adding that nine others were injured.

He said the attackers believed to be from the neighboring community stormed Makol-cuei cattle camp at 5PM and raided over 500 heads of cattle.

Mabior stated that more than a hundred homes were set on fire.

“So, the number could be greater than that, because chances are high that more people could have been killed,” he stressed.

Atem added that the wounded are currently being treated at Bor Civil Hospital.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been reports of violent clashes in counties of Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area.

The fighting has largely involved armed youths from rival communities over cattle and revenge killings.

UN Human Rights Commission stated that the nature of the inter-communal has taken on an increasingly militarized character with military-style tactics and military-grade weapons.

Last month, President Salva Kiir formed an investigation committee led by Vice President — Dr. James Wani Igga to address the root causes of the problems.

However, fighting have only heightened in Pibor and now Baidit, despite a passionate appeal for peace by Dr. Wani Igga where he knelt before chiefs in Jonglei.

Last week, Daniel Deng Bul, the retired archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, said the conflict in Greater Jonglei can only be solved through the implementation of previous signed agreements.

Some of the past resolutions made by the Dinka, Nuer, and Murle communities included the formation of joint integrated police that would monitor the free movement of pastoralists and their cattle across the states.

They also agreed on the formation of community policing and joint mobile courts comprising of cattle keepers to handle criminal cases, return abducted children and report to relevant authorities.

