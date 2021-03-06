Editor’s Note: Apology to Medblue Laboratories

The managements of Eye Radio and Medblue Laboratories have amicably agreed to settle their differences out of court.

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Eye Radio ran a news story titled: “Med-Blue: Covid-19 results mismatch, super-spreader centre.”

The news story was published on Eye Radio’s website and also appeared on its social media platforms.

In the spirit of cordial relations and advancing our mutual interactions, and the crucial role of journalism in South Sudan, Eye Radio has decided to apologize to Medblue Laboratories for any inconvenience the story may have caused.

Eye Radio sincerely regrets any error reflected in the story and the unintended damage it may have caused Medblue Laboratories.

