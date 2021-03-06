6th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News   |   Editor’s Note: Apology to Medblue Laboratories

Editor’s Note: Apology to Medblue Laboratories

Author: Editorial | Published: 1 min ago

Medblue clinic sign post at the entrance in Juba - credit | Eye Radio | Joakino Francis | Feb. 3, 2021

The managements of Eye Radio and Medblue Laboratories have amicably agreed to settle their differences out of court.

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Eye Radio ran a news story titled: “Med-Blue: Covid-19 results mismatch, super-spreader centre.”

The news story was published on Eye Radio’s website and also appeared on its social media platforms.

In the spirit of cordial relations and advancing our mutual interactions, and the crucial role of journalism in South Sudan, Eye Radio has decided to apologize to Medblue Laboratories for any inconvenience the story may have caused.

Eye Radio sincerely regrets any error reflected in the story and the unintended damage it may have caused Medblue Laboratories.

Popular Stories
Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government 1

Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government

Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Ten die in Pieri plane crash 2

Ten die in Pieri plane crash

Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed 3

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed

Published Monday, March 1, 2021

Kenya to lift visa restrictions on S.Sudan 4

Kenya to lift visa restrictions on S.Sudan

Published Sunday, February 28, 2021

Man quits traffic police service for boda-boda taxi 5

Man quits traffic police service for boda-boda taxi

Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Editor’s Note: Apology to Medblue Laboratories

Published 1 min ago

Pope Francis denounces extremism on historic visit to Iraq

Published 2 hours ago

Accelerate the peace process—U.S tells leaders of S.Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Covid-19 claims USAP leader-Joseph Ukel

Published 6 hours ago

Ugandan man imprisoned for sodomizing teenager in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Pieri plane victims to be compensated

Published Friday, March 5, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.