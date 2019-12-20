Engineers contain oil leakage in Ruweng

Authorities in Ruweng state say leakage of crude oil in Ruweng state has been stopped by engineers from the oil company.

The Minster of Information in Ruweng state said the leakage occurred on Wednesday in Kaluch area of Alien County, causing some damages to the environment.

The leakage in the former unity state area resulted from a raptured pipeline that authorities say are old enough to be replaced.

Photos circulating on social media show the leakage has had adverse effect on the environment.

Abraham Ngor Athoi, the state information minister said engineers from Greater Pioneer Operating Company or (GPOC)-the main oil operating company in Ruweng State contained the leakage by repairing damaged pipeline.

Ngor said oil companies should ensure there is no more leakage to protect the environment.

“The oil operating companies in the area should have to monitor all the pipelines in order to avoid such kind of disaster otherwise if they are not serious, the communities surrounding that area and the affected people may want the the closure of the oil fields or they can take the law in their own hands,” Ngor said on Friday.

In September, another crude oil spillage occurred in Budang County, contaminating the environment.

The ministry of petroleum had announced in October plans to conduct an environmental audit after environmentalists criticized the government for failing to protect surroundings of the oil producing areas.