20th December 2019
Missing Cairo student found, detained again

Missing Cairo student found, detained again

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 1 min ago

Eliano Gong Acuil. Credit: facebook.

A South Sudanese student who was found after over a week of disappearance in Cairo has reportedly been detained again by Egyptian security agents.

Last Sunday, Eliano Gong Acuil-a second year student at Ein Shams University in Cairo was allegedly kidnapped in a market where he went shopping.

On Wednesday, his relatives said he was found and brought to the South Sudan Embassy in Cairo without details about his disappearance.

But according to Lino Mathiang-Elinao’s  cousin brother, the student was shortly detained after he was found.

Mathiang told Eye Radio that Egyptian security agents told the South Sudan ambassador in Cairo they were investigating Eliano.

“The national security of Egypt told the ambassador that the case is in their hands but not a police case, so the file of Elinao is with those of national security but not police,” Mathiang said on Friday.

“We are still waiting for the full detail when they release Eliano, this is what we are waiting for now but Eiano is being held with national security,” he added.

On Wednesday,  a handful of students of University of Juba protested to the Egyptian embassy in Juba against the alleged abduction, torture, bullying and serial killing of South Sudanese students in Cairo.

The Egyptian ambassador is yet to issue public statement over the alleged mistreatment of South Sudanese in Egypt.

