Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan tie in 2020 FIFA world cup qualifiers game

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 8 hours ago

The Bright Stars team during the singing of the national anthem before the game started. (Photo credit: SSFA)

Equatorial Guinea scored an early goal and dominated the first half of their 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers game played on Wednesday at the Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum.
South Sudan moved the game to Sudan due to the ongoing reconstruction of the Juba stadium.

With plenty of South Sudanese turning up to support their team, the traveling team dominated proceeding in the first half.

Luis Alberto Meseguer opened the scoring after 35 minutes but an own goal from Niko Kata 15 minutes later ensured the teams shared the spoils.

The dominance earned them a goal when Luis Alberto Meseguer scored for his country after a corner kick .

After the interval South Sudan Tactician,yprian Ashu Besong made a quick change for his team with Kenjok Athiu Wal coming for Tusker FC striker David Majak Chan.

Kenjok Athiu Wal who arrived in Khartoum hours to the game and had not trained with his team-mates became a cross headache for the Equatorial Guinea.

The two teams lock horns again in the return league on Sunday with the winner joining other 24 teams for the group stage qualifiers.

Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan tie in 2020 FIFA world cup qualifiers game

