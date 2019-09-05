5th September 2019
Over 10 dead in Bor barge accident

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

The two barges that collided on Wed, Sept. 4, 2019 | Credit | Atong Kuol

More than 10 people are reported dead after a barge they were traveling in capsized near Bor Town, Jonglei State, on Wednesday.

According to the state minister of information, the barge sunk following a collision with another boat at a place called Mabior Jiek swamp on Wednesday evening.

The boat was carrying at least 75 people.

Atong Kuol says the deceased are mainly women and children who were unable to swim to safety.

She expressed fears that the death toll may rise.

“There were some unconfirmed reports that three more bodies were later found floating around Gulyar in Eastern Lakes State,” she writes on her official Facebook page.

She added that the captains are being held over the incident and for violating a state bylaw that prohibits departure after 2 PM.

Over 10 dead in Bor barge accident

