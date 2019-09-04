Suspension on Al Watan lifted

The Media Authority (MA) says it has lifted suspension on Al Watan newspaper.

It suspended activities of the Arabic daily over what it said was non-compliance with its regulations five months ago.

MA claimed that the newspaper operated for almost a year without valid license.

According to the media regulatory body, the move comes after Al Watan “completed its media operation license renewal process”.

“The Authority has therefore lifted the suspension and authorized AL Watan Arabic Daily Newspaper to resume publications with effect from September 5, 2019,” partly reads a statement extended to Eye Radio.

The developments come about a week after its editor-in-chief was released by the National Security Service, 39 days after he was jailed, arbitrarily.

Prior to his detention, NSS officers confiscated Christopher’s passport at Juba International Airport as he tried to travel to Nairobi, Kenya.

In January, both South Sudan’s Media Authority and the NSS had warned Christopher, after he published an opinion article supporting the political protests in Sudan.

Two months after the warning, MA suspended publication of Al-Watan on what it claimed to be grounds of non-compliance and operating without a license.