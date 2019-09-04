4th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Suspension on Al Watan lifted

Suspension on Al Watan lifted

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

The Media Authority (MA) says it has lifted suspension on Al Watan newspaper.

It suspended activities of the Arabic daily over what it said was non-compliance with its regulations five months ago.

MA claimed that the newspaper operated for almost a year without valid license.

According to the media regulatory body, the move comes after Al Watan “completed its media operation license renewal process”.

“The Authority has therefore lifted the suspension and authorized AL Watan Arabic Daily Newspaper to resume publications with effect from September 5, 2019,” partly reads a statement extended to Eye Radio.

The developments come about a week after its editor-in-chief was released by the National Security Service, 39 days after he was jailed, arbitrarily.

Prior to his detention, NSS officers confiscated Christopher’s passport at Juba International Airport as he tried to travel to Nairobi, Kenya.

In January, both South Sudan’s Media Authority and the NSS had warned Christopher, after he published an opinion article supporting the political protests in Sudan.

Two months after the warning, MA suspended publication of Al-Watan on what it claimed to be grounds of non-compliance and operating without a license.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to meet Riek in Juba 1

Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Published Monday, September 2, 2019

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group 2

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published Saturday, August 31, 2019

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members 3

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

Published Monday, September 2, 2019

Gok man jailed for talking to VOA 4

Gok man jailed for talking to VOA

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP 5

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Suspension on Al Watan lifted

Published 4 hours ago

Over 50 Journalists graduated from Media Development Institute

Published 5 hours ago

Millions still desperate a year after peace pact

Published 9 hours ago

Immigration department establishes office in Malakal

Published 9 hours ago

IDPs clash with UN police

Published 9 hours ago

Gok faces insecurity after lifting of SoE

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.