16th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Family of the victim of police brutality in Yambio seeking justice

Family of the victim of police brutality in Yambio seeking justice

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

A section of Yambio Town | Credit | Unknown

A family in Gbudue is seeking justice after a group of policemen beats to death their beloved one over an allegation of witchcraft.

Late Angelo Bakoyogo, aged 35, was arrested by police on Wednesday last week after the community accused him of killing people using magical powers.

According to a relative, the late was taken to a temporary police station situated 3 kilometers South of Yambio town.

One of the relatives who requested anonymity told Eye Radio that, late Bakoyogo was later tortured throughout the night until he died…

“There are [a] rumors [that], he killed a person with traditional medicine (witchcraft). Then the police went and arrested him, bring him and they started to beat him throughout the night and he died,” said the relative.

He said the family wanted the authorities to hold accountable those responsible for his death.

“If the police who are friendly to the community is the one who beat and kill him that is what is really making us as the community to be worried. If it is the police who killed him, what can we do as family members again? We will sit and hear what the higher authority or the state government will say about the incident,” added the relative of the late.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Gbudue State Police Commissioner, Major General James Monday Enoka confirmed the incident.

“The police took him to his home and he, in fact, show some of these things there, they again beat him further, then, they took him on a motorbike to bring him to the police station in the course of that he died on the way, and in fact the police took the dead body to the hospital and arrest the 3 police personnel,” said Gen. Monday.

The Police Commissioner said three (3) suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

“The 2 people were arrested by the police in the zone before taking these people to the main police station, they decided to beat the people to show were the medicines [witchcraft] are,” said the Police Commissioner.

“One of these guys confessed that he has got medicine so he was taken by the police. They are now under custody and are charged now with murder by excess use of force.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan 1

Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, August 10, 2019

Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days 2

Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days

Published 23 hours ago

Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall 3

Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Gov’t illegally financially operating 4

Gov’t illegally financially operating

Published Friday, August 9, 2019

MP “threatens” an elderly man over disputed land in Juba 5

MP “threatens” an elderly man over disputed land in Juba

Published Saturday, August 10, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family of the victim of police brutality in Yambio seeking justice

Published 1 min ago

Ministry of health conducts Ebola outbreak preparedness exercise

Published 1 hour ago

Ukel freed without charges

Published 2 hours ago

Rannerberger indeed hired to smooth Juba-Washington DC relations

Published 2 hours ago

Presidential jet proposal angers citizens

Published 22 hours ago

Why MPs should endorse Kiir’s jet purchase proposal

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.