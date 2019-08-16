Kiir reverses decision to close down some embassies

President Salva Kiir has abandoned his earlier decision to close down foreign missions in some European countries, the government spokesperson has said.

Two months ago, the ministry of foreign affairs said plans were underway to close South Sudan’s embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait, and Italy, blaming the economic crisis for it.

The spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs said administrative measures have already been taken to close South Sudan’s embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait, and Italy, among others.

Amb. Mawien Makol attributed the move to the economic crisis facing the country.

“Administrative measures” have already been taken to close the embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait, and Italy,” Makol told DW on June 15.

“It’s financing, basically,” Makol said of the reasons behind the move. “Because of the crisis that we are in, we thought about trying to spend wisely and spend within our reach. We are paying these embassies from our resources.”

https://eyeradio.org/juba-advised-against-closing-down-oslo-paris-embassies/

The decision was criticized by political commentators who believe it could lead to international isolation of South Sudan.

However, government spokesperson, Michael Makuei told the press today after a cabinet meeting that the order to shut down the embassies in Norway, France, Italy, and Kuwait has been revised.

“The President informed the cabinet that he has set aside the order which made for the closing of some embassies and another order has been issued reinstating them and those embassies are of Norway, France, Italy, and Kuwait,” said Michael Makuei.

The minister of information said the President has reversed his decision to close down South Sudan embassies in Europe.

“These embassies were shut down and the president has revised his decision now these embassies will continue to operate.”