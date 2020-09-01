Father admits to attempting to ‘sell’ his children, citing hardship

A man accused of attempting to sell his children has admitted to the offense after police arrested him in Juba, Tuesday morning.

Jackson Maker Thon, who is a trained police officer, was handed over to the police by officials from Pibor Administrative Area.

The Pibor Coordination office in Juba said that the 55-year-old man tried to give them the children in exchange for money.

They are between 10 and 7 years old.

“He brought these kids and said he wants to sell them, we said ‘okay’ have a sit. Then we immediately called security officers, they came and arrested him [Maker] right here,” said General Joshua Konyi, Chief Administrator of Pibor.

Maker admitted to the act saying as a single father, he was unable to take care of the children or transport them to Kapoeta, where his home is.

He stated that for years he has tried -with difficulties -to take care of the children after graduating from Rejaf police training center. His wife reportedly abandoned the children and left him for another man.



Makur was arrested Tuesday morning while in search of “someone with money” to take care of the children.

He narrated to the press what transpired.

“My name is Jackson Maker Thon, these are my kids and I am their father -as you can see they resemble me. They were three but one died when I was in Rejaf for training. When I graduated I found that their mother was married to someone else. Then I was ordered to report myself to Torit, while my house is in Kapoita. I was also told by the uncles to come and pick my children because their mother, Nakai was drinking too much alcohol. So I took the kids and brought them to my brother’s house in Lemon Gaba in 2014 until the day before yesterday. I come and I took them because I wanted to return them to their uncles at the cattle camps in Kapoeta. But since I couldn’t find someone to support me, and I don’t have money for transport to Kapoeta and since I didn’t have anything at all, I said let me look for someone who will take them and give me something.”

The National Police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justine says the matter is being investigated to determine the facts.

“We have special child protection units at all police stations, they will take responsibility for these kids including counseling services which will be offered by social workers from the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare. They will take care of them,” he said.

