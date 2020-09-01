Military clashes displace more civilians to Yei town

Thousands of people in Yei are in dire need of humanitarian assistance following continued military clashes in the area, an official has revealed.

The civilians have reportedly been displaced by clashes mainly between the SPLA-IO and armed opposition, NAS.

According to Amule Felix, the former Secretary-General of the defunct Yei River State, there are more than 5,000 people seeking refuge in churches and schools in Yei town.

There have been continued armed confrontation amongst SSPDF, SPLA-IO and NAS in Yei river.

Just last week, the armed group under General Thomas Cirillo reportedly clashed with the SPLA-IO in Kenyira, Kendila and Bushia.

Amule said this confrontation resulted in the displacement of hundreds of civilians from their homes.

“There is no adequate humanitarian response to the displaced population,” he said. “People want food and non-food items. The situation is appalling for people from Mukaya, Morobo, Tore…”

He added that yesterday the influx of IDPs into Yei is in addition to those who were uprooted from their villages in Morobo last month.

Mr. Amule revealed that apart from the lack of essential items, the most worrisome condition is the absence of facilities for expectant mothers.

“Some people need canvases to cover up their roofs, some people need emergency seeds so that they can be able to cultivate during the rainy season, some people even want to deliver but there is no health facility,” he stated.



The ceasefire monitoring body has reported recurrent clashes between the SSPDF and NAS, and between SPLA-IO and NAS in several areas of Central Equatoria State.

The most recent incident involves the killing of six bodyguards of the Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga along the Juba-Lobonok road. NAS claimed responsibility for the attack.

RJMEC and diplomats have urged the SSPDF, NAS and the SPLA-IO to adhere to cessation of hostilities deal signed in December 2017 in Addis Ababa and the Rome Declaration signed in January 2020.