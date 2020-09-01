1st September 2020
3 killed in separate incidents in Lakes

3 killed in separate incidents in Lakes

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The Lakes region is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.

 

Three people have reportedly been killed in three separate incidents in Cueibet County of Lakes state.

The secretary-general of defunct Gok state, Santino Ater says among those killed are two civilians and one police officer.

Athian Tem, the 61-year-old was reportedly shot dead in front of Cuei-bet police station on Monday.

Separately, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed along Gangrial-Cueibet road, while another young man was shot on a Boda Boda.

The cause of the killings has not been established.

But Santino Ater believes the attacks are acts of vengeance.

“We received a report that a young man was shot by unknown gunmen on his way between Gangrial and Cueibet, just on the outskirt of Cueibet town,” Santino Ater told Eye Radio from Cueibet on Tuesday morning.

“When we sent in the police to go and investigate, another incident also occurred. The family of the deceased young man who was shot went out and they shot another young man who was on a Boda Boda and was entering into Cueibet. So while we were also trying to determine that situation then the first Lieutenant policeman, Athian Tem was shot near the police station, he was in uniform,” Ater explained.

Early this year, nine people were killed in a cattle-related incident in Cuei-bet County of Lakes State.

Clashes over grazing rights also led to the injury of thirteen people in the same area.

Lakes state is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.

1st September 2020

