South Sudan, Ethiopia to revive joint infrastructure projects

South Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to revive plans to construct roads, electricity and other infrastructure linking the two countries.

In February 2017, President Salva Kiir and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn signed in Juba agreements to strengthen cooperation on security, trade, and development along the borders.

They agreed to construct roads linking Gambella to Paluoch through Pagak.

The joint communiqué also mentioned the construction of another road that will connect Ethiopia’s Dima to Jonglei’s capital, Bor, via Raad and Boma in Greater Pibor.

South Sudan is also expected to receive electricity from Ethiopia.

The two countries further plan to share expertise in health, energy, and communication, information and the media.

This week, the South Sudan Presidential Affairs Minister and the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister agreed to expedite the implementation of previously signed agreements.

The particular underscored the urgency of constructing the Gambella-Akobo-Bor road project.

They also prioritize the transmission of Energy from Ethiopia to South Sudan and renew joint efforts to build roads and bridges that will connect Ethiopia and South Sudan at various checkpoints.

The meeting, Monday, in Addis Ababa was attended by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and a South Sudanese delegation led by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial.

Others in the meeting included; Jonglei state Governor, Denay Chagor, South Sudan to Ethiopia, James Morgan, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, Jeremiah Deng.

In January 2020, the construction of the commercial road between South Sudan and Ethiopia through Pagak town was said to have begun.

The former Governor of the defunct Maiwut State confirmed the official launch of the project, saying graders and heavy machinery were already assembled in Pagak.

Bol Ruach told Eye Radio that “the first phase will cover 90 kilometres from Pagak to Mathiang, and then followed by another 60 kilometres from Mathiang to Paloch” oil fields.

According to officials the roads will provide access for South Sudan to the Port of Djibouti and allow it to export oil or fuel by tanker to Ethiopia.

“We are glad that the two nations are looking into growing together in terms of trade and the road systems connecting the two countries will be a major mile in ensuring that the two nations develop together,” said the then Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam.

It is approximately 1,500 km from Gambella (Ethiopia) by road to South Sudan border towns of Akobo, Burbe crossing, Pochalla, and Boma.

But during the rainy season which lasts from May to December, the key road corridors (Gambella- Pagak; Gambella – Jikou; Jimma –Raad) from Ethiopia into South Sudan are not passable for all traffic as the road becomes increasingly muddy and impassable.

The access roads leading to the river, except Gambella, are also muddy but often passable only by 4WD vehicles or trucks.

The river corridors are used during this period to bring food and Non-Food Items (NFIs) into South Sudan from Metar/Itang/ Gambella ports through Sobat River via Nasser to Malakal.