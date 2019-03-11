Football body suspends Al-Hilal player for attacking referee

An officer who plays for a football team has been suspended for 12 months from a local competition by the Juba football body for fighting a referee after a tournament.

Hassan Ismail, a Major General in the army allegedly fought with referee Shaker Sebit Lomori who is a Captain in the South Sudan Wildlife department.

General Ismail told Eye Radio that Captain Lomori gave him a red card during a match between his team Al-Hilal FC and Munuki FC last week.

He alleged that referee Lomori condoned his military rank while he issued him with a red card.

After the match, he said he confronted ref Lomori over the matter, resulting into a fight.

“He told me I don’t like your rank, go out and wait for me outside. He told me he is not convinced with my rank.”

According to football rules, referees are not allowed to comment on the media.

But the secretary general of the Juba football body has confirmed the incident, saying Ismail was on the wrong.

“After the game, he attack the referee in the dressing room and he slapped him. So this is considered as misbehavior,”he said.

Ismail said he is considering opening a court against the referee for calling him a militia.

“He called me militia. So for this part, I will take legal process against him because all of us are the soldiers.”