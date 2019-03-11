Peace deal timetable way behind implementation schedule – David Shearer

UNMISS head David Shearer has told the UN Security Council that the timetable set out in the peace agreement is well behind the implementation schedule.

In a statement, Mr. Shearer said the parties are still dealing with procedural rather than substantive issues.

He said the fundamental issues– many of which were postponed to enable the peace agreement to be signed are yet to be resolved.

These include; resolution of the boundaries and states issue, and the formation of a unified armed force to be deployed in Juba and all major towns.

The constitution-making process, according to him, has also faced challenges in this period.

“A peace that falters will generate frustration, anger and a possible return to violence that could equal that which occurred in 2013 and 2016. We cannot allow that to happen,” said Mr Shearer.

However, the UN SRG said there are four positive notable changes with the agreement.

Firstly, he said opposition politicians from different parties are moving freely around Juba without hindrance and are taking part in the various meetings as part of the peace process.

Mr. Shearer said this is because the government has created the space and security conditions for this to happen, and the fact that Opposition leaders are having the courage to return and participate in the peace process.

The second positive change, UNMISS head says, the parties have held more than 70 meetings and rapprochements across the country where government and SPLA-In Opposition forces and politicians have met.

Thirdly, he said overall levels of political violence have diminished significantly, except in Yei River where fighting between the forces of Thomas Cirillo and the South Sudan Peoples Defence Force has intensified.

Lastly, Mr. Shear said an estimated 135,000 refugees have returned home, and those still in the camps expressing a willingness to return home.

In his last remarks, he said new peace deal has broader buy-in from parties than the 2015 Agreement, and it is widely embraced by the population.