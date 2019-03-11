11th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Wau State: Herders rape seven females, says official

Wau State: Herders rape seven females, says official

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 9 hours ago

Wau Coutesy-of-sudantribune.com

An official says seven females were raped in the recent clashes between farmers and herders in Wau State.

The incident occurred in Kwajina County on Wednesday when a group of armed pastoralists allegedly attacked Warbet and Alel-Dong Bomas.

According to the area Commissioner, Bahr Juok, two people were killed as a result.

Mr. Juok said one of the victims, Mayol Maluch Ayiech, was a well-known traditional musician.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the weekend, the director of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission for Bahr el-Ghazal region confirmed the incident.

He said the attackers went on rampage, looting and raping five women.

“Two persons were killed, two girls raped and five women raped,” he said.

“They interfered with the people, and when they were asked to leave, the youth who were armed came back, and started looting things of individuals in the market,” Mr Okello said.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 weeks ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 2

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 6 days ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 1 week ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 2 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 2 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Football body suspends Al-Hilal player for attacking referee

Published 8 hours ago

Peace deal timetable way behind implementation schedule – David Shearer

Published 9 hours ago

Wau State: Herders rape seven females, says official

Published 9 hours ago

More than 3,000 displaced following Wau herder-farmer dispute

Published 2 days ago

Govt renews call on Cirilo to rejoin peace deal

Published 2 days ago

Women demand equality enshrined in the various laws

Published 3 days ago

11th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.