Wau State: Herders rape seven females, says official

An official says seven females were raped in the recent clashes between farmers and herders in Wau State.

The incident occurred in Kwajina County on Wednesday when a group of armed pastoralists allegedly attacked Warbet and Alel-Dong Bomas.

According to the area Commissioner, Bahr Juok, two people were killed as a result.

Mr. Juok said one of the victims, Mayol Maluch Ayiech, was a well-known traditional musician.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the weekend, the director of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission for Bahr el-Ghazal region confirmed the incident.

He said the attackers went on rampage, looting and raping five women.

“Two persons were killed, two girls raped and five women raped,” he said.

“They interfered with the people, and when they were asked to leave, the youth who were armed came back, and started looting things of individuals in the market,” Mr Okello said.