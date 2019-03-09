9th March 2019
More than 3,000 displaced following Wau herder-farmer dispute

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 5 mins ago

Displaced people flee amidst fighting in South Sudan |Credit | CNN

More than 3,000 people have been displaced in Kwajina County, Wau state as a result of Wednesday’s clashes between farmers and cattle herders in the area.

That’s according to the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation Comission for the greater Bahr el-Ghazal region, Michael Gebatin Okello.

Two people were reportedly killed during attacks allegedly carried out in Warbet and Alel-dong bomas by a group of armed pastoralists.

Mr Okelo, said thousands of the inhabitants there have fled the violence to Kwajina town.

“There are about 3,530 individuals who came from Warbet boma and Alel-Dong boma and they are now in Kwajina town,” he said.

Mr Okelo called for immediate humanitarian assistance to IDPs. “They need humanitarian response because they left their villages carrying nothing of any kind.”

He said the commission is in-contact with aid partners to go on the ground to assess the situation of the displaced person.

“RRC is trying to convince the humanitarian partners to carry out their usually assessment to see what needs responses were required.”

9th March 2019

