Govt renews call on Cirilo to rejoin peace deal

The government has renewed its call on the leader of National Salvation Front to rejoin the peace process.

This comes as IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais, meets the holdout groups including Cirilo’s in the Ethiopia capital, Addis Ababa.

On Wednesday, NAS said it would not meet the diplomat over what it said the Mr. Wais first needed to respond to a letter he demanded the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance – of which NAS is member, to write.

According to NAS, Mr. Wais had wanted to know why it did not sign the agreement.

After responding to the guestion, NAS said it also expected a feedback, but IGAD went on to invite the group for a meeting instead.

Besides, it said Mr Wais had pre-determined the meeting by stating that there would no room for re-negotiation of the peace agreement.

However, in a statement seen by Eye Radio, the group turned up for the meeting yesterday.

Tut Gatluak, the Security Advisor to President Salva Kiir said the government is ready to re-negotiate with Thomas Cirilo.

“Am calling upon those who did not signed this agreement especially Gen.Thomas Cirilo to accept because we are ready to negotiate with him and sign an agreement,” he said.

“We are committed to implement this agreement comprehensively and now we don’t want to leave anybody,” said Tut.

The former army general, Mr Cirilo earlier said the new peace deal does not address the root causes of the conflict.