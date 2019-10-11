Forces given 72 hours to vacate Wau civilian buildings

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) has given SSPDF and the SPLA-IO three-day ultimatum to vacate civilian buildings in Wau State.

During an assessment of cantonment sites in Wau, the JMCC found out that SSPDF and the SPLA-IO forces are still occupying some schools and hospitals.

This is a violation of the peace agreement which prohibits occupation of civilian property.

On Thursday, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring & Verification Mechanism said a total of 39 civilian buildings remain occupied by the forces.

CTSAMVM noted that 35 of these buildings – mainly schools and health centers – are occupied by government forces and four by the SPLA-IO.

A team of Area Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, comprised of SSPDF and the SPLA-IO visited various areas in Wau State this week.

The team leader, Maj.-Gen. Ajak Deng Biar warned the commanders of the forces of consequences should they fail to vacate the civilian areas within the 72 hours.

“We went to Busere where the SSPDF was accused of occupying the school, and of course we found soldiers there,” Maj.-Gen. Deng told Eye Radio in Wau.

“So, I gave them 72 hours to vacate that place. We also went to Ngo-Alima, the camp for the registration, the accusation was a violation by occupying the schools and the hospital.”

CTSAM-VM has maintained that the failure to vacate civilian buildings demonstrates the lack of commitment by the parties to the peace process.