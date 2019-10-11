Order renaming Maiwut health centers is “null and void”

The minister of information in Maiwut State has described as “null and void” the recent state ministerial order renaming health centers after politicians.

Last week, the state minister of health state issued a ministerial order renaming some health facilities after President Salva Kiir, First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, and Maiwut state governor, Bol Ruach.

Ngunjock Chuol Dojiok renamed at least 10 health centers in the state.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the state minister of information, Baruach Uluch said the minister issued ministerial order the same day he was relieved from his position as minister of health by the governor.

Uluch said Chuol issued changed the names of the health facilities without consultation with the state government.

“It is not official, it is null and void. As the minister of information, I should be the one issuing the statement if it followed the procedures,” the minister of information has said.

“The minister cannot issue a ministerial order naming the health facilities. Besides, most of the health facilities he renamed belong to some NGOs.”

In a separate development, the minister of information said the governor of Maiwut has reinstated state officials that had been dismissed, including the speaker of the state assembly.

In the recent past, Maiwut State was marred with power wrangles between politicians from SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO Taban camps.

Uluch said the two camps reconciled last week after the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, intervened.