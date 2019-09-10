10th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 16 hours ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with SPLM-IO Leader, Riek Machar Yesterday, 09/09/2019 after his arrival before their meeting begun. (Photo credit| Garang Abraham| Eye Radio)

The government and SPLM-IO have agreed to deploy all forces before the formation of the transitional government of national unity in November.

This is according to Henry Odwar – the deputy chairperson of SPLM/A-IO.

The development came during the face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and the main opposition leader, Dr Riek Machar, in Juba last evening.

Addressing the press after the closed-door meeting, the SPLM-IO deputy chairperson described the meeting as a great sign of commitment to realization of the revitalized peace accord.

Henry Odwar told reporters that it focused much on deployment of the 83,000-strong force before the formation of the government of national unity.

“This evening our meeting concentrated on security arrangements, because it’s one of the fundamental provisions of this agreement and we deliberated on how we can Fast Track so that the necessary forces of 83,000 will be realized before 11th of November.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar arrives in Juba 1

Machar arrives in Juba

Published Monday, September 9, 2019

Kiir awards liberation war veterans 2

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Published Thursday, September 5, 2019

Robert Mugabe dies at 95 3

Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Published Friday, September 6, 2019

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders 4

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

Published 16 hours ago

IDPs clash with UN police 5

IDPs clash with UN police

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM/A-IO accused of rape, occupations of new civilian buildings

Published 7 hours ago

Second face-to-face Kiir-Riek meeting postponed

Published 8 hours ago

Further occupation disappoints CTSAMVM

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir-Riek meeting described as remarkable-Activist

Published 9 hours ago

Youth advised against laziness

Published 10 hours ago

IDPs angered by movement restrictions

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.