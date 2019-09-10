Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

The government and SPLM-IO have agreed to deploy all forces before the formation of the transitional government of national unity in November.

This is according to Henry Odwar – the deputy chairperson of SPLM/A-IO.

The development came during the face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and the main opposition leader, Dr Riek Machar, in Juba last evening.

Addressing the press after the closed-door meeting, the SPLM-IO deputy chairperson described the meeting as a great sign of commitment to realization of the revitalized peace accord.

Henry Odwar told reporters that it focused much on deployment of the 83,000-strong force before the formation of the government of national unity.

“This evening our meeting concentrated on security arrangements, because it’s one of the fundamental provisions of this agreement and we deliberated on how we can Fast Track so that the necessary forces of 83,000 will be realized before 11th of November.”