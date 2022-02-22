Four freed from Ruweng detention following MP’s intervention

Authorities in Ruweng Administrative Area have released four men who have reportedly been under military detention on orders of Awarpeny County Commissioner.

On Monday, an MP representing Ruweng at the Transitional Legislature told Eye Radio that Francis Kuol Lual, Arop Ngol Nhial, Majok Ajang and Arop Machar Dau were arrested on 14th February and later transferred to the army headquarters of division 3 in the area.

They were arrested after rejecting an order by the area chief creating two counties of Abiemnom East and Abiemnom West.

Peter Daau Chopkuer also allegedly changed their names to Awarpeny and Abienmnom.

The changes, Hon. Bataria alleged caused division among the indigenous community there.

However, in an update on Tuesday, Hon. Monyror said the four men, all civilians have been released.

“They were released yesterday (Monday) evening, they are now in their homes with their families”, Bataria Monror said.

Hon. Bataria described the detention as unjust and called on the army in the area to cease from arbitrarily arresting citizens over civil matters.

