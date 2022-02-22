Over 50 visually impaired trained on mobility skills in Mundri East

At least 52 blind and low vision persons have received training Orientation and Mobility skills in Mundri East, the county Commissioner has said.



Orientation and Mobility program refers to training that enables blind and visually impaired individuals learn to travel safely within their community.

The training funded by The International Organization for Migration aimed at training the visually impaired to learn safe techniques for crossing streets, using canes, reading and writing in braille and accessing public transportation.

The one-month Orientation and Mobility program will end on March 10.

Margaret Fozia, Mundri East County Commissioner, says the training will help the visually impaired to be independent as many of them depend on their loved one for mobility.

“We have 52 participants for the Braille and Orientation. This training started on 9th of this month and it will take one month,” Commissioner Fozia said.

“Now, they become independent, because they used to depend on their families to survive and children as guidance when moving around which has prevented their children from attending school because they have to support their parents.”

Some of the visually impaired in Mundri East call on the government to build a school for the blind in the area….

“We learned how to use a stick in movement and we changed the stick made of wood with this one,” one of the visually impaired said.

“We were forgotten and we did not find anyone to take our hands to the light, but now we can move without the help of others.

“We are happy because now we can write and even we can run in the empty places and we hope that a school for the blind will be opened here in the county now.

“We have canes that help us walk. We hope that sticks and educational tools will be provided to us as blind people. We are even able to work in agriculture if they provide equipment to us.”

