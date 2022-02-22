22nd February 2022
24 reported dead in Uror cattle raid

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 11 seconds ago

Cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed thousands of lives since 2011 in the country.

At least 24 people have reportedly been killed in cattle-related violence in Uror County of Jonglei State over the weekend, Tang Chatim, the area commissioner has told Eye Radio.

Chatim said the fighting that erupted on Friday and lasted for three days also left score others wounded.

He stated authorities in the area have arrested four suspected raiders involved in the violence.

Chatim disclosed that his administration has been engaging the two communities in the last 24 hours to cease hostilities.

“Twelve people have been killed from the side of the Gawar and twelve people also have been killed from Lou Nuer”,, Tang Chatim told Eye Radio from Uror on Tuesday.

Over the past years, Jonglei state has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

