Traders accuse SSPDF of extortion along Yei-Juba Road

Traders plying the Juba-Yei road have accused the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces of extorting money from them through mounting illegal checkpoints.

Some of those who spoke to Eye Radio called on the state and national governments to abolish the checkpoints from Kaya-Yei and from Juba-Lanya-Yei-Morobo road.

They say they are counting losses making their businesses to collapse due to the extortion along the road carried by the SSDPF.

“The checkpoints are a lot on the road here, every checkpoint they demand payment of money. Tith this extortion we are now powerless to continue with our businesses”, Agnes Unzima Amos, one of the traders narrated.

According to Moris Yanga, a wholesaler in Lainya County, the soldiers demand for payment of up to 50,000 South Sudanese Pounds for trucks at every checkpoint.

“If you hire a car to transport your goods, they will tell you to pay 50,000 South Sudanese pounds and they will still take some silver fish if it’s among the goods you are transporting”, Yanga said.

The chairman of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce also confirmed to Eye Radio the alleged extortion by the organized forces deployed along the highway.

Robert Pitia says the SSPDF soldiers have setup several road blocks where they are collecting between 10,000 to 30,000 pounds per a truck carrying goods.

“From Juba to Lainya, there are more than 20 roadblocks, then from Lainya also to Yei, there are almost going to ten or 15″, Robert Pitia confirmed to Eye Radio on Monday.

“These roadblocks are creating problems to our local business community. One is they first of all harass, intimidate them and say they should pay anything even charcoals”, Pitia stated.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang says they are unaware of the claims but promise that investigation will commence immediately.

“I would like to say that allegation has not yet come to our attention as the command.”

“However I brought it to the attention and the concern authority and they will get in touch with the commanding officer deployed along Juba – Yei road to find out if there are elements who are taxing civilians”, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai told Eye Radio.

In March last year, the Governor of Central Equatoria ordered the immediate removal of all illegal checkpoints and roadblocks across the state.

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony in the order revealed that illegal checkpoints manned by security officers were hindering movement of people and goods in the state.

But few months later in September, the police also announced the arrest of more than 18 members of the organized forces accused of staging illegal roadblocks along the Nimule-Juba highway with the intention of extorting money from truck drivers.

But Robert Pitia argue that removing illegal roadblocks require paying the organized forces on time.

“Soldiers should be paid on time and their food should be given to them on time.”

“There should be harsh punishment so that they know there is an institution mandated to collect money not anyone in uniform put a roadblock and start charging”, Pitia argued.

“These roadblocks have been created to provide security not to create illegal taxes on these innocent people”, he added.

