Yambio: Four released on bail after assaulting Mayoress

Four people have been released on bail after being charged with assaulting the Mayoress of Yambio Municipality Council in Gbudue State.

Last month, a group of butchers- beat into a comatose- Judith Ruben for reportedly introducing new rules on the “safety of the meat” in the market.

They were apprehended by the police and taken before a local court in Yambio. They were later eligible for bail since the Mayoress was still under medication.

“They are in Yambio in their houses. You know when somebody does something, that person can be bailed for a while, while waiting for the case,” said Hussein Enoka, Gbudue State Minister of Information.

But he told Eye Radio that the men will be arraigned in court soon.