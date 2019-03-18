Police nab a criminal in Gudele after a shootout

A man suspected of carrying out a violent night robbery at Gudele, a suburb in Juba, over the weekend has been arrested by the police.

On Saturday night, at around 8PM, a family house at Gudele block 9 was attacked and robbed by a group of armed criminals.

According to the Nation Police Service Spokesperson, neighbors reported the incident to a night patrol unit who managed to arrest one of the suspects, after a shootout between the officers and the criminals.

“Our night patrol rushed to the site and they started firing, and the police responded by exchanging fire and…we managed to arrest one of the suspects. The case is now under investigations,” said Major General, Daniel Justin.

The police said one officer was wounded in the exchange of fire but is recovering at the hospital.

Major-General Justin said they are still looking for three more suspects.