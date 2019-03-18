Man accused of raping 12-year old step-daughter finally arrested

Police in Gbudue State have finally arrested a man accused of defiling his stepdaughter in Nzara County.

Last week, police said they were looking for Martin Lewis, who was reportedly on the run for allegedly molesting his 12-year old girl on 9th March at Hai Kapoeta residential area.

During the incident, Mr. Lewis who was said to be drunk at the time, pinned the little girl down ad raped here, at a nearby stream as they were returning home from an unknown location in the afternoon.

The little girl belongs to his second wife.

The matter was reported to the police by neighbors who reportedly witnessed the incident, prompting the police to launch an investigation and a manhunt.

Gbudwe State Crime Officer, 1st Lt. Nyikwec said that Mr. Lewis threatened to expel the unnamed victim from his home if she reported the incident to anyone.

Since then he has been evading the police, according to Nyikwec.

However, speaking to Eye Radio today, First Lieutenant Pakwan Nyikwec said the 30-year-old man was caught at the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said, upon seeing the officers, the suspect tried to run but was shot at by the arresting officers.

“With the best efforts by the members of the CID, they reached there [Congo border] around 5PM. He [Lewis] tried to run, so the CID fired two shots in the air, but when he tried to resist arrest, the police officers were forced to shoot him in the leg,” said 1st Lt. Nyikwec.

He said the suspect has been brought to Yambio hospital were he is receiving gunshot wounds treatment.

“Yesterday his situation was bad, [but] I took his statement, and he admitted the crime that he has committed,” he added.

Martin Lewis who is said to have been an active member of a local church was reportedly excommunicated by some members who alleged that he showed strong sentiments for “black magic.”