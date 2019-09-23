You are here: Home | National News | News | FVP represents SS at 74th session of UNGA
The First Vice President is represent South Sudan at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly 2019 in New York.
This is according to the presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny.
Taban Deng Gai is being accompanied by senior government officials, including ministers.
Ateny Wek Ateny was speaking to Eye Radio.
“The first vice president has already gone accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of Education and a number of other senior officials to attend the climate agenda which the general assembly is discussing this year and the first vice president representing the country in that forum.”
