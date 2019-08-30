Gok man jailed for talking to VOA

A man in Gok has been arrested for speaking to the media about his brother’s death.
Peter Marial was allegedly attacked and killed while trekking to a trading center there recently. He was a teacher.
His brother Chol Agoth then accused the state authorities of doing little or nothing at all to bring to book Marial’s killers.
As a result, the state authorities “put him in jail” for “talking to the Voice of America”.
“He was put in jail by the government in Gok state, especially the state minister for information John Madol, who said that ‘this person talked illegally to the radio and so he must be arrested’,” a family member who requested anonymity told Eye Radio
“Instead of arresting the killer, the brother to the person who was killed has been arrested. He is being tortured in the prison.”
The Gok state minister of information is yet to comment on the accusations.
Published 1 min ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Published 1 day ago
Published 2 days ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.