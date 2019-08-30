30th August 2019
Interior ministry denies deporting Insight officials

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The Ministry of Interior has denied 20 foreign nationals working for Insight Security Company in Juba have been deported over exploitation.

Early this week, the Juba City Council told Eye Radio that the minister of Interior had given them (four Britons and 16 Kenyan nationals) 72 hours to leave the country.

This came after the police released two senior administrators of the Security firm after they were briefly detained in Juba.

The Juba City Council initiated the arrest and subsequent alleged deportation of the bosses of the firm, formerly called Warrior security, after it accused them of mistreating its local workers.

However, the spokesperson of the police told Eye Radio that the ministry of interior did not receive any letter concerning the deportation of 20 foreigners.

“Basically, Insight Security Company had problem with the Juba City Council over taxation and payment of its employees,” Major-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio Friday.

“Therefore, it then asked us to close down the company, of which we did. And after that, they [Insight] met with city council and they resolved all these problems.

“We didn’t receive any letter about deportation or about any other development.”

In June, guards working for Insight laid down their tools over what they said was the company’s failure to pay them in US dollars.

A contract of employment seen by Eye Radio indicated that the least paid guard receives a monthly salary of $179, but this amount would be paid in SSP, with the central bank rate of $1 per 160 Pounds – the bone of contention between the two parties.

