Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

There is a need to investigate into the sacking of the National Revenue Authority boss, a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has told Eye Radio.

On Tuesday, the office of the President confirmed that it was aware of the dismissal of Dr. Olympio Attipoe by the Minister of Finance.

Salvatore Garang fired Dr. Attipoe last Friday over unexplained reasons.

However, since his appointment last year, Dr. Attipoe had been ensuring that all the taxes collected were publicized every 30 days – a move that made some senior government officials uncomfortable.

He also spotted and blocked fraudulent business schemes such as an attempt by businessman Ayii Duang to illegally screen all foreign and local businesspeople.

In addition, he, in July, revoked a tax exempt status of a multi-million dollar road construction company – a status that was supported by the minister in the office of the president, Mayik Ayii Deng, and the minister of finance himself.

Reacting to the dismissal, the chairperson for the legislation and Legal affairs committee at the TNLA – Hon. Dengtiel Ayuen described the dismissal of Dr. Attipoe as wrongful.

“What is important is that the commissioner has been wrongfully dismissed. This is what is important, but in order to establish that, it has to be investigated – find out the facts, because the law gives the Minister of Finance the right, following due process to dismiss the commissioner,” said the MP who represents Jonglei at the TNLA.