31st August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 8 hours ago

United South Sudan Opposition Movements representatives pose after a meeting in Netherlands on Aug 30, 2019 | Credit | FB

Some members of the G-10 and former army generals have joined the ranks to “end the civil war by addressing the root causes of the conflict”.

The development was unveiled in the Kingdom of Netherlands on Friday.

They include Oyai Deng Ajak, Pagan Amum Okiech, Chirino Hiteng Ofuho, Paul Malong Awan and Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

All of the leaders declined to be part to the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

They represent the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), and South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A),

In a declaration of principles issued on Friday, they referred to themselves as the “United South Sudan Opposition Movements”.

The SSNDA is an umbrella of the holdout groups headed up by General Thomas Cirillo of NAS; while R-SPLM is new party formed by Amum, according to Radio Tamazuj.

The leaders agreed that “any resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan will require collective efforts, and must ensure the full and inclusive participation of all stakeholders”.

Read the full Declaration of Principles here.

Popular Stories
Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism 1

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Equatoria regional conference slams Cabinet Minister for walking out over protocol 2

Equatoria regional conference slams Cabinet Minister for walking out over protocol

Published Monday, August 26, 2019

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm 3

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Travelers killed on Yei-Juba road 4

Travelers killed on Yei-Juba road

Published Sunday, August 25, 2019

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba 5

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published 8 hours ago

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

Published 1 day ago

Interior ministry denies deporting Insight officials

Published 1 day ago

Gok man jailed for talking to VOA

Published 2 days ago

Anti-human trafficking guards hold 600 S. Sudanese

Published 2 days ago

451 persons missing in 2019 alone – ICRC

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.