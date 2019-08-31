Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Some members of the G-10 and former army generals have joined the ranks to “end the civil war by addressing the root causes of the conflict”.

The development was unveiled in the Kingdom of Netherlands on Friday.

They include Oyai Deng Ajak, Pagan Amum Okiech, Chirino Hiteng Ofuho, Paul Malong Awan and Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

All of the leaders declined to be part to the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

They represent the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), and South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A),

In a declaration of principles issued on Friday, they referred to themselves as the “United South Sudan Opposition Movements”.

The SSNDA is an umbrella of the holdout groups headed up by General Thomas Cirillo of NAS; while R-SPLM is new party formed by Amum, according to Radio Tamazuj.

The leaders agreed that “any resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan will require collective efforts, and must ensure the full and inclusive participation of all stakeholders”.

