3rd September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Conference calls for release of those under unlawful detention

Conference calls for release of those under unlawful detention

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 20 hours ago

Delegates to the ND Equatoria Regional Conference are demanding for immediate release of all detainees unlawfully arrested by security organs.

According to Amnesty International, the National Security Service and the Military Intelligence Directorate have carried out hundreds of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions and enforced disappearances of individuals perceived as government opponents since the start of the conflict in December 2013.

The detainees are held without charge or arraigned in court, and often subjected to torture or other ill treatment.

The report suggested that, several detainees have died or killed while in the custody of government security agencies.

During the Equatoria regional conference, the participants called on the government to release any detainees unlawfully arrested.

“We demand an immediate end to arbitrary arrest and forced disappearance of citizens by national security service and other organized forces and further demands for immediate release of those who were innocently arrested,” Hon. Elizabeth Pitia Lugor said on behalf of the delegates.

The conference has also recommended a number of resolutions, including relocation of the national capital to Ramciel, four-year term presidential term, and 39 states (each region gets 13).

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism 1

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm 2

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group 3

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published Saturday, August 31, 2019

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba 4

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

NRA to get another alien boss soon 5

NRA to get another alien boss soon

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Published 13 hours ago

SPLA-IO trashes recruitment claim in Uganda

Published 15 hours ago

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

Published 20 hours ago

Conference calls for release of those under unlawful detention

Published 20 hours ago

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published 3 days ago

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

Published 4 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.