Conference calls for release of those under unlawful detention

Delegates to the ND Equatoria Regional Conference are demanding for immediate release of all detainees unlawfully arrested by security organs.

According to Amnesty International, the National Security Service and the Military Intelligence Directorate have carried out hundreds of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions and enforced disappearances of individuals perceived as government opponents since the start of the conflict in December 2013.

The detainees are held without charge or arraigned in court, and often subjected to torture or other ill treatment.

The report suggested that, several detainees have died or killed while in the custody of government security agencies.

During the Equatoria regional conference, the participants called on the government to release any detainees unlawfully arrested.

“We demand an immediate end to arbitrary arrest and forced disappearance of citizens by national security service and other organized forces and further demands for immediate release of those who were innocently arrested,” Hon. Elizabeth Pitia Lugor said on behalf of the delegates.

The conference has also recommended a number of resolutions, including relocation of the national capital to Ramciel, four-year term presidential term, and 39 states (each region gets 13).