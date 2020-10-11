Governor Adil suspends land allotment

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has issued an order suspending land allotment and demarcation until state and local government structures are established.

The gubernatorial order number 11 obtained by Eye Radio suspends land issuing and related activities in first, second, third and fourth class residential areas of the CES.

The order directs the state ministry of housing, land and public utilities and the ministry of local government and law enforcement, commissioner of police and the head of legal administration and public prosecution attorney, to implement it.

No reasons are given for the suspension.

However, there have been conflicts related to land grabbing and unlawful allotment of land in the capital Juba and other areas around Central Equatoria State.

Last month, six people most of them soldiers were arrested in Rejaf County of Juba, after the community accused them of illegally selling land in the area.

