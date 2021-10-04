Governor imposes night curfew to curb targeted killings in Yambio

The governor of Western Equatoria State has imposed night curfew in Yambio town amidst rising cases of targeted killings.

“There has been a lot of issues to do with the insecurity in Yambio town, whereby some houses have been targeted by unknown at night,” said Alex Daniel Didi, press secretary in office of the governor Alfred Futuyo.

According to an order issued at the weekend, the curfew starts effectively on Saturday from 8:00 PM up to 6:00 AM.

The order says any unauthorized person found carrying gun will be arrested and investigated.

Didi added that the markets, shops, clubs, disco places and Boda-boda riders must obey the order.

In recent, Yambio town has witnessed targeted killings and attacks against prominent personalities in the area.

On Friday, a renowned teacher and his wife were attacked by armed men at their home in Yambio town.

Gabriel Mungua and his wife were both shot in the legs by an unidentified attacker.

