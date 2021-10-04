Gov’t holds talks with Kitgwang faction

A government delegation in Khartoum has started negotiations with the Kitgwang faction of the SPLM-IO.

The talks – which is being mediated by the Sudanese government – is aimed at fully implementing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Last month, the Kitgwang groups expressed it willingness to negotiate with the SPLM under President Salva Kiir to expedite the full implementation of the deal.

The splinter group in the Sudanese capital is headed by General Simon Gatwech Dual, the Former SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff together, and General Johnson Olony of the Agwelek forces.

The government delegation is led by the Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee – Tut Gatluak – who is also the presidential adviser on security affairs.

Other members include the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mayiik Ayii Diing and the Minister of Investment Dr. Dhieu Mathok among others.

“From now on, we want to stop the war and achieve peace, stability and security in South Sudan. We do not want war again. We will continue dialogue with you in order to achieve peace together,” Tut Gatluak told the opposition leaders in Khartoum.

For his part, the leader of Kitgwang faction, Simon Gatwech, said he was ready to negotiate for peace and to end violence.

“I accepted the negotiation with you and my people are present to negotiate with your team,” the military leader stated.

In August 2021, the Kitgwang announced Dr. Riek Machar’s ouster – claiming he no longer represented the interests of the group.

Gen. Gatwech blamed the move on “a long frustration” over the leadership style of the First Vice President and the lack of implementation of the security arrangement.

Since then, there have been reports of deadly fighting between their forces and those loyal to Dr. Machar in Magenis area in Upper Nile State where the group is based.

At least 34 soldiers have been reported killed from both sides so far.

“Brothers fight but they return to peace. So we will start with dialogue. If we do not succeed, we will go back to war and then back to dialogue again. But we want peace,” Gen Johnson Olony explained.

The talks in Khartoum discussed issues on how to reach amicable solution to the grievances raised in order to attain peace and stability in South Sudan.

The talks is also expected to discuss the integration of their forces, power sharing and implementation of the security arrangements.

