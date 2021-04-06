6th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Governor Lobong’s bodyguard killed in road ambush

Governor Lobong’s bodyguard killed in road ambush

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore who survived road attacks on Sunday the 28 March, 2021 - credit | File Photo | curtesy

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has condemned an attack on a passenger vehicle that left one of his bodyguards dead over the weekend.

Louis Lobong says the bodyguard exchanged gunfire with the attackers in Kyala Payam.

The deceased identified as Albino Lonyonyi was shot dead while returning from Kopoeta.

He had escorted senior four candidates who completed their examinations in Isoke. The driver of the vehicle was also wounded during the shootout.

Governor Lobong suspects the attackers to be bandits around Kyala who frequently ambush vehicles with the intent to loot.

“These are criminals who have been hijacking and stooping cars and robbing travelers,” he told Eye Radio this morning.

“The suspect has been known though they are still at large and the motive of the attack is just to loot, they wanted to loot the car where these soldiers were was onboard.”

One of the attackers got killed and died together with “my bodyguard,” he added.

Last week, the Governor himself survived an attack on his convoy by gunmen in Budi County, where one of his bodyguards and the wife of the SSPDF Division Commander in the area were killed in Budi County.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout 1

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate 2

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate

Published Friday, April 2, 2021

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road 3

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny 4

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

US extends national emergency on S Sudan 5

US extends national emergency on S Sudan

Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Lobong’s bodyguard killed in road ambush

Published 1 min ago

Overcrowded Juba prison strains officials

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan declares emergency as 40 killed in Darfur

Published 4 hours ago

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks

Published 5 hours ago

Five test positive as South Sudan rolls out Covid vaccines

Published 8 hours ago

JEDCO to start power load-shedding tomorrow

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.