Governor Lobong’s bodyguard killed in road ambush

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has condemned an attack on a passenger vehicle that left one of his bodyguards dead over the weekend.

Louis Lobong says the bodyguard exchanged gunfire with the attackers in Kyala Payam.

The deceased identified as Albino Lonyonyi was shot dead while returning from Kopoeta.

He had escorted senior four candidates who completed their examinations in Isoke. The driver of the vehicle was also wounded during the shootout.

Governor Lobong suspects the attackers to be bandits around Kyala who frequently ambush vehicles with the intent to loot.

“These are criminals who have been hijacking and stooping cars and robbing travelers,” he told Eye Radio this morning.

“The suspect has been known though they are still at large and the motive of the attack is just to loot, they wanted to loot the car where these soldiers were was onboard.”

One of the attackers got killed and died together with “my bodyguard,” he added.

Last week, the Governor himself survived an attack on his convoy by gunmen in Budi County, where one of his bodyguards and the wife of the SSPDF Division Commander in the area were killed in Budi County.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter