Governors to swear in state officials

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The newly appointed governors take oath of office on Saturday, January 30, 2021 | Credit | Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has assigned governors to swear in recently appointed state government officials.

In a decree read on the state own television, SSBC, on Tuesday evening, the president said he had delegated the powers to swear in state and local government officials to the governors of the 10 state.

This is in accordance with the provisions of the respective State constitution and local Government Act of 2009.

Kiir, who completed the formation of all state governments, on March 2, cautioned the governors that they do not have the power to dismiss or replace appointed officials unless through their respective parties.

Kiir stated that this was done through the collegial decision of the presidency.

Last week, a group of lawyers petitioned the Ministry of Justice over “violation” of South Sudan’s constitution by Kiir.

The lawyers and advocates dismissed as unconstitutional the move by the President to appoint all state government officials.

They accused the president of not respecting the constitution and the provisions of the September 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

But political analyst and some member of the public argues that it is within president Kiir powers to appoint state government officials since the agreement lacks clarity on it.

