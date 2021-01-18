18th January 2021
Gov’t launches cholera vaccination exercise in Pibor

Authors: Charles Wote | Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

An elderly woman receives cholera vaccine in Pibor Administrative Area on Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The Ministry of Health has launched oral cholera vaccination campaigns in Pibor Administrative Area to prevent a possible outbreak.

This follows the recent cholera outbreak in neighboring Ethiopia, close to some counties in South Sudan.

Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei launched the vaccination drive in Pibor on Saturday.

The vaccination would also prevent the waterborne disease following risks posed by flooding in the greater Jonglei area, according to the health ministry.

“In Pibor Administrative area we are targeting 93,000 population and this will continue until the whole of Pibor Administrative Area is covered,” Dr. John Rumunu, director-general for Preventive Health Services at the ministry, told the media on Sunday.

He stated that in order to prevent cholera and other diarrheal diseases, the public follows safety guidelines.

“…always wash hands with soap and water after using latrine and before handling or eating food,” he added.

Cholera is a waterborne disease transmitted by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with Vibrio cholera, the bacteria that causes the disease.

Cholera patients present with watery diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, abdominal pains, and muscle cramps.

