16th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News   |   Gunmen attack humanitarian convoy in Ruweng, drivers tortured

Gunmen attack humanitarian convoy in Ruweng, drivers tortured

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Ruweng is one of the administrative areas. It is located in the greater Upper Nile region

A humanitarian convoy has been attacked by gunmen in Ruweng Administrative Area Thursday evening, an official has said.

Trucks carrying food assistance between Unity state and Warrap state fell into an ambush on Thursday.

They were carrying supplies from the World Food Programme to Kuajok.

According to the area official, the attackers looted the food items and tortured the drivers and some of the staff.

The incident reportedly happened in Abiemnom East County.

Miakol Makuac is the Director-General of Information in Ruweng Administrative Area.

He told Eye Radio that humanitarian food supplies in some of the 11 trucks were looted.

“Yesterday [Thursday] around 6 pm, a convoy of humanitarian relief coming from Unity State to Kuajok in Warrap state arrived in Aweila area, but they fell into an ambush and were looted,” Miakol Makuac said.

“The staff was beaten by the armed men who later took some 39,000 U.S dollars, and 10 smartphones.”

Since 2013, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has been issuing several statements condemning the attack on humanitarian convoys in the country.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016 1

Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016

Published Monday, July 12, 2021

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested 2

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested

Published Sunday, July 11, 2021

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 3

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 4

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 5

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunmen attack humanitarian convoy in Ruweng, drivers tortured

Published 1 min ago

Unified forces to graduate after Eid al Adha -Tut

Published 22 mins ago

Govt discloses plans to build farm to market roads

Published 33 mins ago

Juba court charges socialite Amira Ali for defamation

Published 58 mins ago

Gov’t launches greenhouse monitoring system

Published 1 hour ago

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.