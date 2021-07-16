Gunmen attack humanitarian convoy in Ruweng, drivers tortured

A humanitarian convoy has been attacked by gunmen in Ruweng Administrative Area Thursday evening, an official has said.

Trucks carrying food assistance between Unity state and Warrap state fell into an ambush on Thursday.

They were carrying supplies from the World Food Programme to Kuajok.

According to the area official, the attackers looted the food items and tortured the drivers and some of the staff.

The incident reportedly happened in Abiemnom East County.

Miakol Makuac is the Director-General of Information in Ruweng Administrative Area.

He told Eye Radio that humanitarian food supplies in some of the 11 trucks were looted.

“Yesterday [Thursday] around 6 pm, a convoy of humanitarian relief coming from Unity State to Kuajok in Warrap state arrived in Aweila area, but they fell into an ambush and were looted,” Miakol Makuac said.

“The staff was beaten by the armed men who later took some 39,000 U.S dollars, and 10 smartphones.”

Since 2013, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has been issuing several statements condemning the attack on humanitarian convoys in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter