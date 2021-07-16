Unified forces to graduate after Eid al Adha -Tut

The National Transitional Committee, NTC, has revealed that the unified forces will be graduated from the training camp at the end of this month.

Last week, President Salva Kiir announced that his administration will soon graduate 53,000 forces from the training camps.

There are thousands of troops drawn from the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and the Opposition Alliance across the country.

They have been at the training camps since 2019 with no immediate plan to graduate and deploy them.

“We have directed all the relevant security committees – based on the directives of the president – to visit all the training centers,” said Tut Gatluak, NTC chair.

According to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, the government is supposed to train, graduate, and deployed 83,000 soldiers as part of the unified force.

The soldiers have been deserting these training centers due to a lack of food, medicines, and safe clean water. The government keeps insisting that it does not have the necessary weapons to give the soldiers.

But it appears the government will now move on with the first phase of graduation.

“We can assure you that after the Eid Al Adha, we will start graduating all the forces in the training centers,” Mr. Gatluak asserted.

Eid Al Adha celebrations begin on Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22, 2021.

