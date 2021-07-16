16th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Unified forces to graduate after Eid al Adha -Tut

Unified forces to graduate after Eid al Adha -Tut

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

There are thousands of forces across the country waiting to be graduated and deployed. Courtesy

The National Transitional Committee, NTC, has revealed that the unified forces will be graduated from the training camp at the end of this month.

Last week, President Salva Kiir announced that his administration will soon graduate 53,000 forces from the training camps.

There are thousands of troops drawn from the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and the Opposition Alliance across the country.

They have been at the training camps since 2019 with no immediate plan to graduate and deploy them.

“We have directed all the relevant security committees – based on the directives of the president – to visit all the training centers,” said Tut Gatluak, NTC chair.

According to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, the government is supposed to train, graduate, and deployed 83,000 soldiers as part of the unified force.

The soldiers have been deserting these training centers due to a lack of food, medicines, and safe clean water. The government keeps insisting that it does not have the necessary weapons to give the soldiers.

But it appears the government will now move on with the first phase of graduation.

“We can assure you that after the Eid Al Adha, we will start graduating all the forces in the training centers,” Mr. Gatluak asserted.

Eid Al Adha celebrations begin on Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016 1

Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016

Published Monday, July 12, 2021

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested 2

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested

Published Sunday, July 11, 2021

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 3

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published 24 hours ago

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 4

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 5

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unified forces to graduate after Eid al Adha -Tut

Published 1 min ago

Taban reiterates plans to build farm to market roads

Published 12 mins ago

Juba court charges socialite Amira Ali for defamation

Published 38 mins ago

Govt launches greenhouse monitoring system

Published 58 mins ago

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published 24 hours ago

Tueny asked to prioritize disarmament

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.