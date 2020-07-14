14th July 2020
Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

A recent photograph of Late Thomas Aban Akol Ajawin | Credit | Courtesy

A public prosecutor has been killed by armed assailants in Malakal town, Upper Nile State, according to a family member.

The late Thomas Aban Akol Ajawin is the brother of the leader of the National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin.

He was reportedly killed last night while having dinner in a popular market within the town.

A family member, Martin John Akol, said the attackers drove the late out of the restaurant, then shot him twice.

Aban Akol worked for the Ministry of Justice as a prosecutor who instituted legal proceedings against the accused.

A public prosecutor is often a lawyer who conducts the case against a defendant in a criminal court.

“They started shooting in the air to disperse the people from the restaurant, while they shot him twice,” John told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Martin John stated that the gunmen, whose motive remains unknown, fled the scene after killing Aban.

“We, as the family, are asking the government to do its duty, so that we know the killer, then justice should take its course,” he added.

The late Aban Akol Ajawin has held various positions in the government, with the most recent being a public prosecutor in Upper Nile state.

He is married and a father of five children. He was killed at the age of 54.

