Health minister asks Kiir for lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise

The Minister of Health has asked President Salva Kiir to impose a lockdown to allow health officials to ascertain the level of COVID-19 infections in Juba.

In March, the government imposed some restrictions such as the closure of borders, nonessential businesses, interstate travel, and limited public transport.

However early this month, some of the lockdown restrictions including on trade and travels were lifted despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

As of 27 May, South Sudan had recorded 994 cases of the novel coronavirus disease with 6 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Test results for the last three days have not been made public.

On Wednesday, a research group warned that Covid-19 cases in South Sudan will reach 3,000 in June if the current trend continues.

The Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei now says she has requested President Salva Kiir to impose a lockdown of between two to three weeks to enable health authorities to contain the spread.

“We are really controlling, we are doing the tests to know exactly how many people have been infected, and that is why I requested the lockdown,” Achuei told the press after meeting President Kiir at his Juba residence on Saturday.

“I want to screen Juba so that we could know the cases that have affected Juba. The lockdown I’m asking for is for 2 to 3 weeks.”

The health minister claims that the situation is “not as bad as people hear,” but she appealed to the general public to observe preventive measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

