Kenyan truck drivers suspend movement to Uganda

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Trucks at Kenya-Uganda border. Photo:TrafficSA/Twitter

South Sudan is likely to suffer from a decision by Kenyan truck drivers to suspend movement to Uganda over coronavirus stigma.

 

On Friday, a union representing Kenyan long-distance truck drivers said it suspended the movement of trucks to neighboring Uganda until they are assured of their safety, citing COVID-19-related stigma and harassment.

This is after Uganda introduced compulsory testing for truck drivers at the borders and prevented coronavirus positive drivers from entering the country.

Truck drivers have been seen as a weak link to spreading coronavirus and partner countries are trying to devise means to reduce their contact with the community.

The Ugandan policy has reportedly led to the stigmatization of truck drivers and a huge backlog of trucks to be cleared at different border posts.

Kenyan media report that the secretary-general of Kenyan truck drivers’ association, Nicholas Mbugua said drivers undergo unbearable humiliation in Uganda.

He called for the suspension of all trips to Uganda until the Kenyan government negotiates with Uganda.

Although the Kenyan truck drivers remain silent on journeys into South Sudan, the move will likely affect the delivery of cargo to Juba.

South Sudan, a landlocked country in its emerging stages of development with limited domestic productions depends on imported food and manufactured products for its population.

According to a 2013 study by the African Development Bank, South Sudan exports mainly oil, while importing substantial amounts of food, making it susceptible to regional trade disruptions.

