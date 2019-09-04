4th September 2019
IDPs clash with UN police

IDPs clash with UN police

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 9 hours ago

File: UN Peacekeepers guard as IDPs walk freely at a POC site. PHOTO: UN

The internally displaced persons sheltering at the POC in Juba yesterday clashed with the UN police after their leaders were reportedly detained.

According to a human rights coordinator at the UN house, IDP representatives were called by UNMISS for a meeting.

Later on, the nine leaders, including the chairman – Tab Wol Wol – were allegedly taken into custody by the UN police.

Thomas Luny says this angered the IDPs, who then attacked the UN police personnel over the arrests.

“The civilians said the UN had no right to detain their leaders without hearing from them,” Luny told Eye Radio from the camp via telephone Wednesday.

“This sparked a fight and the civilians at the POC fought the UN police and chased them out. We urge the UN to bring back the police inside the POC.”

Luny urged the government of South Sudan and the UN official to release the chairperson and his team who are still under detention.

He also said that the camp has no water since Tuesday.

In a document extended to Eye Radio, all the UN and other humanitarian agencies helping at the POC have suspended operations at the camp, as a result.

