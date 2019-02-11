“Our houses still occupied”, IDPs crave to go back home

13th February 2019
Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 2 days ago

Some IDPs in Juba are appealing to the relevant authorities to evict those who have illegally occupied their homes.

When the violence erupted in December 2013, several families fled to UN camps or neighboring counties for safety.

Some people, mostly security personnel, reportedly capitalized on this and illegally took their homes.

Several attempts were made by the army previously, but it seems no tangible outcome have come yet.

The IDPs told Eye Radio that the revitalized peace agreement has given them hope to return home.

But, “till now nothing is clear to us because we are still living in UN camp here in Juba, and our houses are still occupied by other people…,” said one of them.”

“We need to go home, and be in our places because South Sudan is our country. We want our rights, but we are not given these rights.”

Some of them believed that peace has returned now because, another said…“now you can go out and come back in the evening without any problem.”

“I want to tell those who are staying there that you go away, I have come to my house to stay in peace nothing else,” said the third person who spoke to Eye Radio.

Last year, army spokesperson Major-General Lul Ruai asked anyone whose home has been occupied to report the matter to concerned government authorities.

