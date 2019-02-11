Calm returns to Kediba, Amadi State

The governor of Amadi state says calm has returned to Kediba area 7 days after it witnessed fighting.

Last week, the state authorities said 9 people were killed in the renewed clashes between IO and forces under Gen. Thomas Cirilo.

Governor Joseph Ngere said NAS forces have pulled back from the area.

“So now people are back, and in Kediba are SPLA/IO forces not NAS.”

“I have seen vehicles coming there in the evening, and some of vehicles left this morning at 10:00 am,” he added.

Mr. Ngere spoke to Eye Radio on Monday.